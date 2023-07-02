Military veterans reflect on experiences with fireworks and PTSD

For years, Donald Schuman couldn’t sit through a fireworks show. His time as a teenager fighting in the Vietnam War, starting what would become a 27-year Army career, left him in a lifelong struggle with PTSD.

Schuman, now an assistant professor of practice in the School of Social Work, isn’t alone. Post Traumatic Stress Disorder affects about 6% of people in the United States, according to the National Center for PTSD. He’s since learned a lot about coping with his trauma, but for millions of Americans, PTSD still looms in everyday life.

Fourth of July fireworks shows can be beautiful, but the intense flashes of light and loud booms might cause distress, especially for those whose PTSD is triggered by reminders of scarring experiences with gunfire and explosions. The star-spangled holiday sparks conversations about how people can be more mindful of those who struggle with flashy celebrations.

While anyone can develop PTSD after a traumatic event, it is most common in military veterans — about 7% of whom are diagnosed. Its severity varies, as do people’s recovery times. Symptoms could include detachment, nightmares, irritable outbursts or being easily startled.

Fireworks can trigger a “fight or flight mode” in veterans who have been trained to react to loud, explosive noises, even in those not diagnosed with PTSD, said geology sophomore Dalton Owens, who spent six years in the Army and was deployed in Iraq.

Muscle memory reactions that are learned in combat training can carry over into life outside the military. Returning to civilian life as a veteran can take time, effort and patience, Owens said.

For Schuman, who’s had decades to adjust, fireworks are only a problem when they’re unexpected, he said. It hasn’t always been the case, but today he’s able to sit and enjoy a fireworks show despite his past struggles.

Echoing Schuman, Katheryne Freeman, an operations supply chain management junior who also spent six years in the Army and was deployed in Iraq, said communicating about when fireworks are starting is key in helping people with PTSD enjoy the show.

Tension can build in the moments leading up to fireworks — when everyone’s waiting for the show to start — so more warnings could minimize stress.

“We want to be there with our families, we want to have this fun time, we want to see these kinds of things,” Freeman said. “It really takes a lot of effort to work through that kind of reaction and focus on what's important in the current situation.”

Social work freshman Sebastian Molina was never deployed in his four years in the Army, but his combat simulations still trained him to react to unexpected bangs. Loud noises can easily startle him, he said.

“Just give us a heads up — ‘folks, in five minutes, we'll start with the fireworks show,’” Molina said.

Schuman said he thinks there’s been progress in reducing the stigmas around PTSD, though some still exist. Owens said that there are more resources today to help veterans recover from traumatic episodes into productive lives.

On the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs website, veterans can find ways to get help for PTSD, whether it’s been a few days or decades since their deployment. At UTA, the university has consistently been recognized as one of the nation’s best for military-connected students, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. Its Military and Veterans Services offers a list of programs and communities meant to connect veterans and help them transition to university life.

“Everybody has a trigger on one thing or another, whether of childhood trauma, or military trauma or whatever it may be,” Owens said. “Everybody should be mindful of their own situation and how to get yourself back into who you are.”

As an alternative to fireworks, some cities are turning to drone shows for their Fourth of July displays. The technology could provide a safer, quieter way to color the sky, and could be preferred by people wanting to avoid fireworks.

Schuman has never seen a drone show, but he is attending his first at Denton’s Fourth of July celebration on Monday. He said there are other, non-PTSD-related advantages to drone shows — they’re better for the environment, don’t pump a cocktail of chemicals into the air, don’t risk starting wildfires and are friendlier to pets, who are also bothered by the loud noises.

Freeman said she supports the innovation and creativity behind drone shows, but she would prefer if fireworks don’t fade away completely. Potentially-triggering loud noises are part of everyday life, but she sees fireworks celebrations as part of American culture.

“It might sound cliche, but at the end of the day, the fireworks on the Fourth of July aren't just there for celebration; they're there for a symbolic meaning,” she said, recalling the national anthem’s lyrics. The song references the “rocket’s red glare” and “bombs bursting in air” as symbols that inspired American patriots in the War of 1812.

Shows that open with a drone display and lead into fireworks could be the best of both worlds. These would allow veterans who can’t handle fireworks time to leave, Owens said.

“Do your drone show, have your pictures, do the colors, do the creativity, I want to see it,” Freeman said. “Do the stuff that's going to instill happiness and celebration for that day, because it's important. But at the end of the day, just have the finale.”

