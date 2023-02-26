 Skip to main content
Mild temperatures open the week with rain to follow

The Metroplex can expect a warm start to the week with a slight chill and rain to close it off.

The beginning of the week will consist of mild weather, ranging from the 70s and 80s with clear skies, said David Bonnette, National Weather Service meteorologist.

Temperatures will begin to cool down slightly with a 40% to 50% chance of rain toward the middle of the week, Bonnette said.  

@rabbiakmolai

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

