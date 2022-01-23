Mild temperatures move aside for midweek cold front in Metroplex

Arlington can expect seasonal temperatures before and after a midweek cold front.  

There’s a chance for scattered showers to roll through Monday with highs in the upper 50s, said Steve Fano, National Weather Service meteorologist. A cold front will move in Tuesday night and Wednesday before temperatures rebound into the mid 50s for Thursday and Friday.  

“It's going to be a little cloudy to start the week, but certainly we should see plenty of sunshine for a good chunk of the week, and the temperatures will be mild during the afternoons,'' he said.  

Fano recommends dressing in layers if going out in the morning or during cooler parts of the week and enjoying the warmer afternoons.   

