Midweek thunderstorms will bring cooler temperatures to Metroplex

The Metroplex can expect possible thunderstorms Wednesday, but this week will mainly see a mix of clear and cloudy conditions.  

The National Weather Service is monitoring the weather this week for strong or severe storms, meteorologist Madison Gordon said.  

Showers will probably start Wednesday afternoon and continue into the overnight hours, Gordon said. 

The lows will be in the 70s on Monday and Tuesday, she said. It'll be cloudy with chances of rain and storms Wednesday and Thursday.

“It’ll clear up and be a bit cooler Thursday and Friday,” Gordon said.  

@ChahalMallika

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu 

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content.

Click here to report an accessibility issue.

Load comments