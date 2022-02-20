Midweek cold front brings chances of winter weather

The Metroplex can expect warm weather to start the week before tapering to colder conditions with a chance of precipitation throughout the week.
Monday will see temperatures in the low 80s and a slight chance of rain, said Madison Gordon, National Weather Service meteorologist. But the chance of rain will increase into Tuesday night with possible storms.
“The main threats will be hail and some damaging winds in the overnight hours,” she said.
A cold front will take temperatures from a high near 74 on Tuesday to a high near 38 Wednesday, Gordon said.
The middle of the week could see a winter mix that will mostly affect overpasses, service roads and bridges, but the impact will be minor, she said.
Thursday and Friday will see highs in the mid to upper 40s. Friday will see a low rain chance.
