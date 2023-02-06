Mexican education reformist to discuss policymaking, comparative politics in speaker series

Education and democracy will intersect in a talk by Mexican education reformist Aurelio Nuño, which will take place from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Thursday at the University Center’s Red River Room.
Set as the latest edition of the UTA Center for Mexican American Studies speaker series, the event will explore how schools can be made better, said Christopher Chambers-Ju, assistant professor of political science, who invited Nuño.
Currently 45 years old, Nuño served as the Mexican Minister of Education from 2015 to 2017 and as Chief of Staff for former Mexican president Enrique Peña Nieto from 2012 to 2015. He gained popularity after leading pivotal education reforms that targeted teacher unions who were impeding the quality of education in Mexico, Chambers-Ju said.
“He has a pretty unique and valuable perspective as an insider,” Medina Vidal said.
Nuño currently serves as a visiting scholar at the Harvard Graduate School of Education, and is working on a book about the comparative politics of education, which he will also talk about at the event.
Recently, Texas has seen people politicize education, shaping various narratives and censoring books. Medina Vidal said Nuño can offer “important implications for comparative politics of the US.”
While the two countries’ education systems are different, it’s important to understand how both can reach the same goal and improve educational quality, he added.
“Education policy is a great place to study comparative politics for those who want to study Mexico in the US,” Medina Vidal said.
He said the speaker can help UTA students of Mexican descent understand Mexico deeper, institutionally and politically.
As a former high level official, Nuño can allow attendees to peer behind the scenes of policy work in Mexico and understand how difficult it can be to make change happen, Chambers-Ju said. The event will allow students to ask questions and inquire about the speaker’s time in the Mexican administration.
“Most political science classes don’t have the people they are reading about come to campus,” he said. “So I think it’s an opportunity and I’m very happy that he’s coming.”
He said visiting UTA might also open Nuño’s eyes to the local education scene, especially with students on campus coming from overall less privileged backgrounds than from places like Harvard.
The CMAS hosts the speaker series throughout the fall and spring semesters to discuss potent issues affecting the Mexican American community, Medina Vidal said.
They primarily invite academics and public policy experts to give attendees a first-hand perspective. Students can also ask the center questions or future speaker requests, he said.
One upcoming speaker is Juliet García, 2022 Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient, in April.
“Our center is an intellectual space, but also a community space,” he said. “We want our students to feel like it’s a place where they can express their Mexican American and Latino identity openly.”
@salabit_sam
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.