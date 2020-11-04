Metroplex voters find sense of respect, community on Election Day

Arlington resident Clemente Padilla was the first person in line to vote at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Bob Duncan Center in Arlington.
Padilla took the day off from work Tuesday. He initially tried to vote early last week, but he said the lines were too long at the time. In Texas, employers are legally required to allow individuals to take the day off if they need to vote on Election Day.
“I tried to vote for the last week, and it’s been packed,” he said. “I don’t want to take my chances.”
Once the center opened, Padilla was out within 15 minutes with his “I voted” sticker.
Many voters saw longer lines during the early voting period, and Tarrant County added additional polling sites on the last two days of early voting.
Tarrant County saw record-breaking voter turnout during the early voting period compared to the last presidential election. In 2016, about 683,000 ballots total were cast by Election Day. 2020 surpassed that with more than 730,000 ballots during the early voting period alone.
But on Election Day, voters experienced short wait times as polling began Tuesday morning in the Metroplex, with some locations having longer wait times than others.
Throughout the Metroplex, entertainment and refreshments were available near different polling sites. In Fort Worth, the Fort Worth Opera traveled to different locations singing opera to voters.
Back at the Bob Duncan Center, Rodric James, also known as “The Coffee Man,” began making and selling frozen wild berry lemonade, coffees, frappuccinos and more at 8 a.m.
Not only did voters show out to the polls, but many candidates made their final push on Election Day.
At the Elzie Odom Athletic Center, Lydia Bean, State Rep. for District 93 candidate, and Ruby Faye Woolridge, Arlington City Council District 6 candidate, were out speaking to voters.
Tarrant County resident Krista Walton cast her ballot at the athletic center. She said the area seems to join together despite their differences.
“At least in our community, everyone is respecting everyone, and that’s a really big deal to me,” she said.
In White Settlement, first time voter Jacob Sanchez-Alonzo said that he felt a responsibility to vote on Tuesday and echoed a sentiment shared by others throughout the day.
Sanchez-Alonzo said he was really lazy about voting early, but he felt the responsible thing to do was vote on Election Day.
“It feels like there’s a lot more community out here,” he said regarding voting on Election Day.
Sanchez-Alonzo made his way to his polling location at the White Settlement Public Library with his mother Sarah Jones on Tuesday morning. He felt that the ballot was “a little complicated at first.”
“For the most part, you know, it was pretty fun,” he said.
First time voter Deshanna Dukes said she decided to vote during this election since the world needs change.
“The only way we can make a difference is if we get out and vote,” Dukes said.
Shortly after midnight, the Associated Press called Texas in President Donald Trump’s favor. Overall in the U.S., Biden led with 223 electoral votes. Trump had 212 at the time.
News reporters Megan Cardona, Kevin Landrum and multimedia editor Elias Valverde II contributed to this article.
