Metroplex urged to stay cool as high temperatures linger

This week in the Metroplex, people can expect triple-digit temperatures with a chance of showers heading into the weekend.
“Unfortunately, this week is not gonna be a fun week, it’s going to be just hot,” said Monique Sellers, National Weather Service meteorologist.
Sellers said there will be less humidity than last week, but still enough for the heat index to fall within the 105 to 110 range.
The heat index, also known as the apparent temperature, is what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature, according to the National Weather Service.
“It’s gonna be a sunblock kind of week,” Sellers said. She recommends people continue to wear light-colored and lightweight clothing to help keep cool.
