Metroplex to warm back up this week

Arlington can expect much warmer temperatures this week. Heading into Monday, it’ll be mostly cloudy, but temperatures will begin sitting around the mid 60s, said Steve Sano, National Weather Service meteorologist.
Monday lows will be around the mid 50s, which is pretty warm for February, Sano said. There will be chances of rain throughout the beginning of the week, but it should stop by Thursday.
