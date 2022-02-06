Arlington can expect a warm follow-up to last week’s about 2 inches of snow.
Weather will be quiet and dry this week with lots of sunshine, said David Bonnette, National Weather Service meteorologist, with temperatures on the cool side to start the week.
“The next couple days we are talking highs in the 50s,” Bonnette said. “We are gonna warm up into the 60s, maybe even touch 70 on Wednesday.”
A cold front will knock temperatures down Thursday before warming back up Friday, he said. But there will be no precipitation or winter weather.
“You will probably have to dress expecting those cool mornings and then be sure to wear something that you can take off pretty easily,” Bonnette said.
Last year's storm saw the Metroplex below freezing for seven days with highs in the 20s and up to 5 inches of snow and no ice. Comparatively, this year’s weather brought about 2 inches of snow and ice with temperatures below freezing for 36 hours and highs reaching the mid 30s.
@Perriello369
Metroplex to see warmer weather following last week’s winter storm - DD
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.