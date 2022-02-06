Metroplex to see warmer weather following last week’s winter storm

Arlington can expect a warm follow-up to last week’s about 2 inches of snow. 

Weather will be quiet and dry this week with lots of sunshine, said David Bonnette, National Weather Service meteorologist, with temperatures on the cool side to start the week.  

“The next couple days we are talking highs in the 50s,” Bonnette said. “We are gonna warm up into the 60s, maybe even touch 70 on Wednesday.” 

A cold front will knock temperatures down Thursday before warming back up Friday, he said. But there will be no precipitation or winter weather.

“You will probably have to dress expecting those cool mornings and then be sure to wear something that you can take off pretty easily,” Bonnette said.

Last year's storm saw the Metroplex below freezing for seven days with highs in the 20s and up to 5 inches of snow and no ice. Comparatively, this year’s weather brought about 2 inches of snow and ice with temperatures below freezing for 36 hours and highs reaching the mid 30s. 

@Perriello369

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu 

 

 

Metroplex to see warmer weather following last week’s winter storm - DD

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content.

Click here to report an accessibility issue.

Load comments