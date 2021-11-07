Metroplex to see typical fall weather this week

The Metroplex is expected to have a pleasant, typical fall week.
Matt Stalley, National Weather Service meteorologist, said the first half of the week will start with temperatures in the high 70s. A cold front will move in by the end of the week, bringing temperatures down to the high 60s.
Stalley recommends people wear a jacket in the morning.
The nice weather this week would not have terribly strong winds to interrupt outdoor plans, Stalley said.
