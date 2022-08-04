Temperatures below triple digits and chances of rain ahead for the Metroplex
Temperatures will drop below triple digits across the Metroplex over the weekend.

The heat will maintain a few degrees above 100 on Thursday and Friday but will start dropping into the 98 to 99 range on Saturday, Allison Prater, National Weather Service Meteorologist, said.

Sunday temperatures will warm back up from 99 to 100 degrees before tapering into the mid- to upper-90s for the first half of next week, Prater said.

As the weekend approaches, hotter Texas temperatures will be pushed to the west, causing a small drop in temperatures, she said.

Prater also said that the Metroplex could see between a 15% to 30% chance of rain from Monday to Wednesday afternoon.

