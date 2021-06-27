Metroplex to see shower, thunderstorm chances throughout the week

File illustration by Vivian Santillan
The Metroplex can anticipate rainy weather starting Sunday afternoon.
“It's going to be a pretty unsettled pattern,” said Monique Sellers, National Weather Service meteorologist. “We've got basically showers and thunderstorm chances throughout the whole week.”
The pattern of showers starts Sunday night with a 30% to 40% chance of showers across the Metroplex. Temperatures are expected to be in the low 90s.
The highest chances for stormy weather fall on Monday and Tuesday, ranging from 60% to 80%. Temperatures as high as 92 are expected Monday, and Tuesday could see temperatures as high as 87.
Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be drier than the previous two days, but there is still a chance of showers. Highs around 90 to 93 are expected for both days.
Rain chances pick back up on Friday, with a 50% chance of showers and a high of 90. A high of 86 to 88 is expected Saturday, with a 40% chance of showers.
Sellers recommends people bring an umbrella if they plan to go out during the week.
Weekly outlook
Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high near 91 during the day and a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Partly cloudy with a low around 75 in the evening.
Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high near 86 throughout the day. Rainfall could reach between a quarter and half an inch. Mostly cloudy with a low around 72 in the evening.
Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely after 1 p.m. with a high near 87 during the day. Mostly cloudy with a low around 72 in the evening.
Wednesday: 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. with a high near 90 during the day. Mostly cloudy with a low around 73 in the evening.
Thursday: Partly sunny with a high near 92 during the day and a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy with a low around 76 in the evening.
Friday: 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high near 89 during the day. Mostly cloudy in the evening with a low around 72 and a 50% chance of showers. Saturday: Partly sunny with a high near 87 during the day and a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms.
