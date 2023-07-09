Metroplex to see rain chances start the week, ending with high temperatures

The Metroplex can expect to start the week with rain chances and end off with high temperatures.
The presence of a cold front will come early in the week, bringing temperatures in the low 90s and chances of severe weather. The main concerns for these storms will be gusty winds, frequent lightning and possible small hail, said Allison Prater, National Weather Service meteorologist. Even if a person's area is not experiencing rain, surrounding storms can still impact them, so be weather aware when outdoors.
Once the cold front moves north as a warm front, the chances of rain will dissipate by Tuesday and bring temperatures around the upper 90s and low 100s by the end of the week.
Due to the moisture in the air, Prater said the area will be more humid and heat indices will rise to 105-110 by Monday, staying around 109 through the end of the week.
