The Metroplex can expect lower temperatures and chances of rain throughout the week.
“Rain chances will be picking up tomorrow, and they will last, it looks like, through the end of the week,” said Monique Sellers, National Weather Service meteorologist. “So maybe about Thursday you’ll see the rain chances die down.”
The area could see one to three inches of rain, Sellers said. This is related to the moisture from Tropical Storm Beta that is currently in the Gulf of Mexico.
Increased chances of rain over the week should be the only impact from Tropical Storm Beta, she said.
Sellers suggests individuals wear normal rainy day attire like a raincoat and carry an umbrella when outdoors.
