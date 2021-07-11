Metroplex to see low rain chances, normal July temperatures this week

The Metroplex is expected to start off the week with a chance of rain on Monday before seeing a break in the stormy pattern with some higher temperatures.
Jason Godwin, National Weather Service meteorologist, said the temperatures will rise this week to the mid 90s for a normal July climate.
“The heat index this week will probably be in the upper 90s to near 100 during the heat of the day,” Godwin said. “So nothing extraordinary by North Texas standards.”
A low chance of rain is expected to return this weekend, but the Metroplex isn’t likely to see severe thunderstorms, just some hit or miss showers, he said.
Godwin recommends people avoid outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day between noon and 5 p.m. He also recommends people use sunscreen and stay hydrated.
@MandyHuynh12
news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.