Metroplex to see low rain chances, normal July temperatures this week

The Metroplex is expected to start off the week with a chance of rain on Monday before seeing a break in the stormy pattern with some higher temperatures.

Jason Godwin, National Weather Service meteorologist, said the temperatures will rise this week to the mid 90s for a normal July climate.

“The heat index this week will probably be in the upper 90s to near 100 during the heat of the day,” Godwin said. “So nothing extraordinary by North Texas standards.”

A low chance of rain is expected to return this weekend, but the Metroplex isn’t likely to see severe thunderstorms, just some hit or miss showers, he said.

Godwin recommends people avoid outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day between noon and 5 p.m. He also recommends people use sunscreen and stay hydrated.

