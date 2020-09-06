weather (copy)

The Metroplex can expect high temperatures followed by showers and storms expected to hit as early as Tuesday.

Labor Day will feel hot and humid, said Matt Bishop, National Weather Service Meteorologist. He recommended that people drink plenty of water and take breaks as often as possible when spending time outdoors.

Monday and Tuesday are expected to be in the 90s with a small chance of rain until Tuesday evening. A cold front is expected to hit Tuesday night with an increased chance of rain and thunderstorms.

By the end of the week, temperatures are expected to be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

@Arim_Neftali

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content. Click here to report an accessibility issue or call (817) 272-3188.
Load comments