Metroplex to see high chances of rain throughout the week
The Metroplex is likely to see rain throughout the week.

Monique Sellers, National Weather Service meteorologist, said to expect rain throughout the week starting Tuesday, which has a 30% chance of rain.

“There’s no rain in the forecast today or tomorrow, so not too bad for right now, but pretty much the entire area is going to be looking at rain this week,” Sellers said.

Sellers said it will be a good week to have an umbrella and raincoat ready.

“Even if it’s not raining when you leave the house, there’s a pretty good chance, particularly on Wednesday and Thursday, that you’re going to see some rain at some point,” Sellers said.

Both Wednesday and Thursday are expected to have a 70% chance of rain during the day.

Sellers recommends drivers take their time on the road and keep up with the forecast for any changes.

