weather file (copy)
Illustration by Yvonne Collier

The Metroplex can expect fair weather next week.

Monique Sellers, National Weather Service meteorologist, said next week will have cool mornings and warm afternoons with no rain chances.

Next week’s temperatures are expected to be in the low 60s in the mornings and mid to upper 80s in the afternoon, Sellers said.

The best time to go outside would be in the morning before the weather warms up in the afternoon, she said.

@andrea_cgr03

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content.

Click here to report an accessibility issue.

Load comments