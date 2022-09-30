The Metroplex can expect fair weather next week.
Monique Sellers, National Weather Service meteorologist, said next week will have cool mornings and warm afternoons with no rain chances.
Next week’s temperatures are expected to be in the low 60s in the mornings and mid to upper 80s in the afternoon, Sellers said.
The best time to go outside would be in the morning before the weather warms up in the afternoon, she said.
