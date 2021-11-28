Metroplex to see dry weather, mild temperatures this week
The Metroplex is expected to have a dry weather week with mild temperatures.

Daniel Huckaby, National Weather Service meteorologist, said the Metroplex is predicted to have cool mornings early in the week and temperatures in the high 70s throughout the work week.

“Pretty pleasant and no weather concerns really at all,” Huckaby said. “The next cold front won't be until next weekend, and even then we won't really cool off that much.”

Huckaby recommends people bundling up in the mornings and to take advantage of the weather this week by hanging up Christmas lights.

