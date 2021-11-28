Metroplex to see dry weather, mild temperatures this week

The Metroplex is expected to have a dry weather week with mild temperatures.
Daniel Huckaby, National Weather Service meteorologist, said the Metroplex is predicted to have cool mornings early in the week and temperatures in the high 70s throughout the work week.
“Pretty pleasant and no weather concerns really at all,” Huckaby said. “The next cold front won't be until next weekend, and even then we won't really cool off that much.”
Huckaby recommends people bundling up in the mornings and to take advantage of the weather this week by hanging up Christmas lights.
@TaylorAC13
Metroplex to see dry, mild week ahead - DD
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.