Metroplex temperatures expected to warm up through next week

The Metroplex can expect warmer-than-normal temperatures for next week.
Bianca Garcia, National Weather Service meteorologist, said the Metroplex will continue to experience above normal temperatures over the week after a brief cool down tomorrow.
Saturday will have cool temperatures with a high around 80, quickly warming into the mid-80s early next week and the mid-to-upper 80s later, Garcia said.
Garcia said to wear what is comfortable since temperatures won't be too high, but shelters are important for those who will be outdoors most of the day.
