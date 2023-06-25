Metroplex residents rally for women’s rights one year after Roe v. Wade’s overturning

Jessica Yeatts was 19, on the road to Austin for college with their “whole life ahead of them,” when they were incarcerated in Ellis County in 2013, they said. About four years later, under probation, they discovered they were about three weeks pregnant.
But Yeatts never wanted to have kids, and it wasn’t in their plans, they said. Roe v. Wade allowed them to leave jail to get an abortion at a clinic. They had a miscarriage a day before the appointment.
For the past year, people with stories similar to Yeatts have had limited to no abortion access since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, 2022. The decision struck down the constitutional right to an abortion, and gave states the power to decide their own abortion policies, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
Saturday marked the overturning’s first anniversary and saw pro-abortion advocates and supporters gathering at Main Street Garden in Dallas to speak against the anti-abortion legislation.
Dallas resident Ruth Alhilali, 78, attended Saturday’s protest and said she came to show that it’s not just a small group of women arguing for their rights and healthcare, but it's an issue that people of all ages care about.
“It's no different from other rights, the right to make your own political decisions, to make your own healthcare, to make your own abortions and job, whether to marry or not,” Alhilali said. “It’s all the same.”
Humidity hung in the air, and Yeatts said seeing the support at the protest gave them hope for future generations.
When Roe v. Wade fell, they had a panic attack, they said. Yeatts knew that the court case is the only reason why they don’t have a child now.
Texas’ trigger law, House Bill 1280, took effect Aug. 25, 2022, following the overturning of Roe v. Wade. The bill made abortion a second-degree felony offense for a person who performs, induces or attempts it, and enhances the offense to a first-degree felony if an unborn child dies in the process.
The bill also prohibits a physician from taking action unless the mother faces death or “a substantial impairment of a major bodily function.”
Since Roe v. Wade fell, over a dozen states have joined Texas in banning abortion.
Jan McDowell, who is running for Congress to represent the 32nd District, attended Saturday’s protest and said she was sick to her stomach when Roe was overturned. She said women need to be able to live their lives with bodily autonomy, and being a woman shouldn’t be a health risk.
McDowell, 70, said people took Roe v. Wade for granted before the overturning.
“For 50 years, that was the way it was and there wasn't anything really to rally about,” she said. “We just went about our lives and then suddenly they yank the rug out, so people stand up and yell.”
In 1973, the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in Roe v. Wade recognized that the decision of abortion belongs to the individual, not the government, according to the Center for Reproductive Rights. At the time of the decision, nearly all the states had banned abortions with some exceptions, but under Roe, abortion became legal and more accessible.
As a child of a young parent, Yeatts raised their younger siblings and had to deal with many issues at a young age, they said. Yeatts’ mother was a teen when they were born, and if she had more support, then she would not have been forced into motherhood.
“I don't believe that anyone should be forced into a decision that they don’t want to make,” they said.
