Metroplex reaches 13 consecutive days of triple-digit heat

Triple-digit temperatures have continued in the Metroplex for 13 consecutive days.
Highs will reach around 102 with a heat index of 105 through the next week, said Allison Prater, National Weather Service meteorologist.
A front moving south through Oklahoma could bring a small chance for rain Friday afternoon, Prater said. But the system looks to stall around the Red River area and might maintain north of the Metroplex.
Although rain accumulation is expected to be low, the higher temperatures and lower dew points, which is the temperature air needs to be cooled to become saturated, will raise the chance for damaging winds, she said.
For those going out, Prater recommends staying in the shade or cool areas and avoiding excessive time outdoors, monitoring vulnerable populations and always checking bags before leaving and locking vehicles.
