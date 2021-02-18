Metroplex nonprofits offer support to community as severe weather conditions sweep the state

Amid severe weather conditions, water shortages and power outages, some Metroplex nonprofit organizations continue to provide assistance to the Arlington community.
The Salvation Army
The Salvation Army is operating as an open warming center and is available to everyone in need, shelter monitor Octavia Hill said. They are offering temporary and overnight stays for those without power or running water.
Despite a water cutoff, the center has remained productive by using bottled water for cooking and sanitary purposes and melted snow for flushing toilets and running showers.
Hill said the center is providing cooked meals for people who decide to stay and eat, or people can quickly stop by for more portable food options like sandwiches.
The center, which has a maximum capacity of 75 people, will continue adhering to COVID-19 guidelines, ensuring that people wear masks and remain socially distant, she said.
Mission Arlington
Mission Arlington is open as a daytime warming center, and volunteers are delivering food to people in the community, Metroplex executive director Tillie Burgin said.
The warming center continues to follow COVID-19 guidelines, taking temperatures as people come in, ensuring they wear masks and using floor markers to indicate where people should stand to maintain social distance.
Concerned residents can volunteer to help distribute clothes, blankets or food to people without power, Burgin said. They can also donate warm clothes, which Mission Arlington is in need of, according to their website.
Tarrant Area Food Bank
The Tarrant Area Food Bank is offering three more food distribution events after today's distribution in response to this week’s winter storms, according to a Tarrant Area Food Bank press release.
Three distribution events will be held at Herman Clark Stadium on Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. and Monday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The food bank is seeking volunteers to assist with the Herman Clark Stadium events.
