Now that last week’s cold front has moved through the Metroplex, residents can look forward to temperatures returning to their relative normal.
Warmer temperatures are expected in the region Monday through Tuesday and probably into Wednesday, said Matt Bishop, National Weather Service meteorologist.
The end of the week will be cooler and damper than the beginning, he said.
While there will be highs in the 60s and low 70s for the first half of the week, another cold front will blow through in the middle of the week. After that front, it will be chilly and damp, with increased chances of rain. Temperatures will then drop to highs in the lower to mid-50s, Bishop said.
The weekend will see a return to seasonable weather, ranging between the 40s and lower to mid-60s, he said.
“We’re back to normal temperatures,” he said. “At least for the time being.”
Bishop recommends wearing a jacket to weather the morning chill.
@maricature
