Metroplex events, safety tips to celebrate Fourth of July

Independence Day brings communities together across the Metroplex for barbeques, concerts and parades despite the blistering July heat.
July 4 marks the day the Declaration of Independence was adopted, announcing America’s separation from Great Britain, according to the Library of Congress. Independence Day was made a federal holiday by Congress on June 28, 1870.
From annual parades to extravagant fireworks displays, Americans have created various traditions around this holiday.
The Arlington Independence Day Parade is one of the largest Fourth of July parades in the state, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. The parade begins at 9 a.m. July 4 at the intersection of West Street and Mitchell Street, and will circle downtown.
Fair Park will hold a free event for families to celebrate later in the day. Fair Park Fourth begins at 4:30 p.m. with festivities continuing until 10 p.m. The event will include a fireworks show attendees can watch either from inside the Cotton Bowl Stadium or across Fair Park.
Fort Worth’s Fourth is another free July 4 celebration option. The event begins at 5 p.m. at Panther Island Pavilion with food, activities, live music and a fireworks show.
There’s no shortage of activities to celebrate July 4 in the Metroplex, but staying safe and cool in the summer heat should be a priority. Here are some tips to prepare for your Fourth of July festivities.
Beat the Heat
Extreme heat can be deadly, and has killed more people than any other weather event, according to the American Red Cross. As the Metroplex leaves triple-digit temperatures and dips back into 90-degree highs, prepare to battle the heat on July 4.
Taking frequent rests in shaded areas is important when in the sun for long periods of time. Bringing an umbrella to events would make the shade more accessible. If taking a break in air conditioning is possible, a few minutes inside can also help combat the heat.
Another helpful option against the heat is a portable fan mister. These are typically battery-operated and can be found at various stores during the summer months.
Sun Safety
While the heat from the sun is some people’s main concern, the sun’s UV rays also cause significant damage.
Perhaps the most obvious way to fight the sun is sunscreen, but only if used properly. A broad-spectrum sunscreen that filters out both UVA and UVB rays with SPF 15 or higher should be applied in a thick layer to exposed skin, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A higher SPF number will mean more protection.
Reapplying sunscreen is important, especially when in the sun for longer than two hours and after swimming, sweating, or toweling off.
“Sunscreen isn’t an all-protective force field,” said Anne Julian, Division of Cancer Prevention and Control behavioral scientist, in a blog post. “It is intended to be combined with other sun-safety approaches.”
Wide-brimmed hats should be worn to shade the face and neck. Wearing a baseball cap would require applying sunscreen on the ears and neck.
Wearing long-sleeved shirts and clothing with maximum coverage is the best way to stay protected, but often isn’t practical in the heat. Dark-colored, dry clothing provides more protection than light-colored, wet clothing, according to the CDC.
A pair of sunglasses can also be helpful to enjoy activities without squinting away the sun's rays and reducing the risk of cataracts, according to the CDC.
Hydration
Staying hydrated can help prevent illness. An average person needs to drink about three-fourths of a gallon of water daily, but that should be increased when exposed to extreme heat, according to the American Red Cross.
Bring a reusable water bottle to ensure water is readily available. Avoiding sugary, caffeinated or alcoholic drinks in the heat is important, as these actually cause loss of body fluid, according to the American Red Cross.
Eating watermelon, apples and other hydrating fruits or vegetables can be an enjoyable way to stay hydrated.
Find the nearest concession stand or food area upon arrival to the event. This will ensure you know where to get more water or hydrating foods.
Tools to Prepare
Sun safety is the most important part of attending an outdoor event, but comfort should also be considered.
Bringing lawn chairs or picnic blankets will allow you to have a comfortable place to sit and watch the fireworks. Dress according to the weather, while keeping skin protection in mind.
A portable charger may be something people would forget until their phone’s battery runs out. Have one on hand in case your device needs an extra charge before you take pictures of the fireworks.
Before arriving at the event, look online for a parking map and schedule to be better prepared. It’s also important to research the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Call 911 in the case of an emergency at any event.
Whether you’re attending a community pool party or Arlington’s Independence Day Parade, stay safe and enjoy the holiday.
