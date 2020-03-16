To help contain the spread of COVID-19 in North Texas, court systems in the Metroplex have canceled jury trials and postponed hearings through April and May.
Both Fort Worth and Arlington Municipal Courts will remain open to the public during normal business hours, according to each city's website. All defendants, jurors and witnesses set for a hearing or trial from March 16 to April 3 will be rescheduled to a different date.
Anyone with a scheduled hearing, trial or jury service will receive written notice via mail with a new date and time.
Tarrant County’s justice system will remain operating as normal under a few exceptions, according to a Tarrant County news release. No new jury trials will take place until April 20, and all Tarrant County jury services are canceled until April 17.
Criminal district courts, county criminal courts, county courts at law, civil, family and probate courts and justice of the peace courts will be affected by this, stated the release.
The decision was made with guidance from Tarrant County Public Health and the Texas Office of Court Administration to decrease the number of gatherings in close quarters.
The Tarrant County District Clerk’s Office will continue operating normal business hours and accept payments for court fines, fees and costs in person.
“There are many county functions that can be handled online, such as paying your taxes, vehicle registration, and making court-ordered payments,” the news release read.
According to a previous Shorthorn article, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have recommended canceling or postponing events with 50 or more people. Events of any size should follow certain guidelines like hand hygiene and social distancing.
As of Monday, five positive cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Tarrant County, according to a previous Shorthorn article.
Dallas County canceled all jury trials for criminal courts, civil courts and justice of the peace courts until May 8, according to a Dallas County press release Sunday.
Citizens summoned to appear at the Frank Crowley Criminal Courthouse, the George Allen Civil Courthouse or a Justice of the Peace Court prior to May 8 are asked to not report or reschedule, stated the release.
Attorneys representing individuals in criminal matters will have to check in with the Court Managers Office and ask how to proceed representation of their clients. To reset cases, attorneys will need to call or send an email to the appropriate court coordinator, stated the release.
Jail cases, jail pleas and bond hearings in Dallas County will proceed as normal.
As of Sunday, there are 14 presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Dallas County, according to the city of Dallas website.
This comes after Tarrant County declared a local state of disaster and Dallas County declared a local disaster of public health emergency last week.
There are over 4,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S., according to data retrieved from Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering on Monday evening. This includes 78 deaths and 17 recoveries.
Currently, there is no vaccine to prevent COVID-19, but the best way to prevent the illness is to avoid being exposed.
The CDC recommends people protect themselves by washing their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands, according to the CDC website.
