Metroplex community reflects on 9/11 on its 20th anniversary

Twenty years ago on a Tuesday, UTA alumnus Evans Caglage was in New York City covering Fashion Week for The Dallas Morning News as a photographer, something he did regularly.
But that morning, Caglage received a call from his photo editor to head down to the World Trade Center to take photos of a fire. He reluctantly agreed, remembering years before when he received a similar call about a fire at the center’s tower. That turned out to be just a kitchen fire and made him miss Fashion Week. He thought nothing of it on Sept. 11, 2001.
“So here I am thinking, well, at best, it’s the same kind of thing as that,” he said.
He made his way down to what is now known as Ground Zero, the place where the World Trade Center towers once stood.
“You heard people talking about what they said was a plane [that] hit the tower,” he recalls. “And I’m like, ‘How could that be? It’s such a nice, clear day.’”
On that day, almost 3,000 people died in the terrorist attacks carried out by 19 al-Qaeda members who hijacked four commercial airplanes. Two planes crashed into the north and south towers of the World Trade Center complex in New York City, and a third plane struck the Pentagon near Washington D.C. Passengers in the fourth plane realized what was happening and fought back, resulting in the plane crashing into an empty field in western Pennsylvania.
Days before the 20th anniversary of 9/11, community members from around the Metroplex reflected on the day of the attacks, what led to it, the aftermath and how their lives have changed forever.
Caglage remembered seeing people at Ground Zero coated with dust as they walked away from the remnants of the destroyed towers.
“I just remember hearing, ‘Oh my god, it’s falling,’” he said, recalling the collapse of the second tower as he took pictures. He didn’t see the first one fall but witnessed the second one crumble.
He focused on his assignment and took photos as the event unfolded. His camera acted as a shield, he said. He didn’t quite process what was happening until he returned to his hotel room and was faced with his emotions.
“I had noticed, all of the sudden, all that dust washing off of me in the shower. That was an emotional moment,” he said. “That was the strongest emotion that day was. Watching that dust just, sort of, brought it all together, and I didn’t have the cameras in my hands to protect me.”
Ralph Carter, TCU political science professor, was in Washington D.C. with a colleague interviewing members of Congress about the legislative body’s role in foreign policymaking. He and his colleague planned to meet that morning to start transcribing their interviews. Right before he left his hotel room, he saw on CNN that a plane had crashed into one of the twin towers. He was stunned.
Carter, who teaches U.S. foreign policy and Middle East conflicts, said he was aware of al-Qaeda’s existence before 9/11, and the group’s vows to take vengeance against the U.S. for its role in Middle Eastern politics, but it never occurred to him that an attack on that scale would take place on American soil.
“First, no one was anticipating an attack on American soil at all,” he said. “Second, if they did even envision the possibility, they certainly didn’t think about the scale of using airliners as flying fire bombs to burn down buildings.”
The Federal Aviation Administration suspended all flights, for the first time in U.S. history, shortly after the attacks to prevent further ones.
Anita Foster, UTA alumna and executive director of marketing and communications for Arlington Independent School District, started her day like any other when the news broke. As a public information officer for the Red Cross through the Chisholm Trail Chapter in Fort Worth, Foster was dispatched to New York City two days after the attacks and flew with the American Airlines care team from DFW Airport. She spent 19 days in New York City helping at the Family Assistance Center where people could file a missing persons report, and she supported first responders at Ground Zero.
When she first arrived at Ground Zero, she said families were blocked from seeing the images being shown on TV.
“I saw Ground Zero for the first time, and it just was like a punch directly in your stomach where you just could not — you couldn’t breathe, the air was terrible,” she said.
She would listen to families tell their stories and when they last heard from their family members.
“It just brought the disaster home for me in my heart because I would stay with people every day and talk to them about their story and try to help them [in] any way I could,” Foster said. “You know, I think I’m probably not alone, for me personally, there were just days I felt completely helpless to be able to help anybody else.”
Carter said al-Qaeda had done nothing like the 9/11 attacks in the past. Their prior operations had been setting off bombs at U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania.
He had been following the news about al-Qaeda since 1996, when Osama bin Laden issued his first known fatwa, an order from an Islamic religious leader, in the Western world, calling upon right-thinking Muslims to reject Western influence in Saudi Arabia.
Bin Laden specifically asked for Muslims to make a point of targeting women and children as retribution for the Palestinian women and children who had died under the Israeli military occupation of Palestinian lands, Carter said.
He said al-Qaeda’s initial motivation to attack the U.S. came from its roots in the Mujahideen movement, an Islamic nationalist resistance movement in Afghanistan that expelled Soviet occupiers from the country.
After its victory against the Soviet Union, he said bin Laden founded al-Qaeda. The Soviets’ defeat served as a boost to the ideas and ideologies of al-Qaeda, said Brent Sasley, UTA associate professor of political science.
And because they defeated one of the global superpowers, defeating the U.S. seemed feasible, Sasley said.
Al-Qaeda’s reason for attacking the U.S. was that they would not leave Saudi Arabia, where the U.S. military had a presence after assisting the gulf state in staving off an Iraqi invasion, Sasley said.
And that American troops were defiling the birthplace of Islam, as the Prophet Muhammad is believed to have been born in present day Saudi Arabia.
David Jackson, USA Today national political correspondent, was working as a reporter for The Dallas Morning News during 9/11.
“It became quickly apparent what happened during the attack, and who was responsible,” Jackson said in an email.
He recalled former President George W. Bush’s administration being open about its plans to strike Afghanistan over its sponsorship of al-Qaeda.
A major consequence of the 9/11 attacks was the War on Terror, a global military offensive with the goal to go after terrorists and any government that supported them. On Oct. 7, 2001 and March 20, 2003, the U.S. invaded Afghanistan and Iraq, respectively.
Carter said the U.S. had the support of its allies when it invaded Afghanistan in 2001 because the Taliban, the government in charge of Afghanistan at the time, had given sanctuary to al-Qaeda. The military action against Afghanistan was seen as self-defense with many countries offering assistance.
“None of that is true for Iraq,” he said. “We went into Iraq in 2003 without the support of our allies.”
Carter said while Australia, Britain and Poland supported the war in Iraq, the U.S.’s traditional, long-standing NATO allies such as France and Germany did not.
“They thought there was no reason for us to go into war in Iraq, there was no reason for us to invade Iraq and overthrow the Iraqi government,” he said. “They saw this as a war of choice, on our part, and not a measure of self-defense.”
Jackson said people told him some Bush aides were pushing for a military response against Iraq, even though there was no evidence Iraq was involved in 9/11. He was told Bush rejected the idea to strike on Iraq but the issue resurfaced again in 2002, up until the 2003 invasion of Iraq.
The War on Terror also had a “crippling effect” on human rights around the world, Carter said.
The U.S. lost a lot of moral high ground with its allies for its intensive interrogation techniques at Guantanamo Bay. He said it hurt the U.S. stance in international politics significantly.
Guantanamo Bay is a prison camp based in Cuba, operated by the U.S. and meant to be a holding place for people perceived as enemy combatants in the War on Terror. Illegal detentions, unfair trials and torture are all alleged to have taken place there, according to the human rights organization Amnesty International.
The Patriot Act was signed into law Oct. 26. It expanded the surveillance abilities of U.S. law enforcement and intelligence agencies. Carter said it openly diminished a number of individual human rights enshrined in the Bill of Rights.
The act gave the government more discretionary authority to engage in surveillance in ways that would not have passed judicial review, he said. The security changes that happened after 9/11 are still in effect today.
Jackson said he’s still struck by the way the 9/11 attacks changed Americans’ lives from security checks at airports to the recent withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan.
“Few events in history have changed the country to the degree that 9/11 did,” he said. “We’ll be living with the legacy of 9/11 for many years to come. It was a defining event.”
The Aviation and Transportation Security Act was signed into law on Nov. 19, 2001, and it established the Transportation Security Administration.
“This was all an act of terrorism created by people that purposefully inflicted evil on our nation on innocent peoples, [it’s a] very difficult thing to witness, right upfront, the aftermath of that act of evil,” Foster said.
She trained in various areas including bioterrorism but never thought responding to something like 9/11 was a possibility, she said.
In New York City, Foster said it was difficult going in, but emotionally harder to come out. When she left, she said she remembers seeing the smoke still billowing from Ground Zero.
“I just remembered looking down and seeing that and I just started crying,” she said. “I couldn’t hold my emotion back. And I remember I was just looking out the little airplane window. And I just had that thought, and I wrote it down at the time: Just looking at a world I just don’t understand anymore.”
She remembers Bush’s speeches on life going back to normal as she returned home.
“What I didn’t know then and I learned later is that there was no going back to normal life for me,” she said. “And I think for a lot of people after that. You had to create a new life and not in a bad way. I mean by that is that you’re changed.”
While the U.S. government created a lot of change in the days that followed the 9/11 attacks, a sense of unity was felt nationwide.
Michael Roark, physics teacher with AISD, said a somber mood filled Arlington High School during the Pledge of Allegiance the following day.
“People were paying attention to that moment, you know, it was one of those things where that suddenly had much more significance than it did the day before,” Roark said.
Foster recalls the days that followed where people donated food and blood locally and nationally. She remembers the good deeds people did to unite as a nation.
As she reflects on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, she said America is in a weird place, but people deal with things by doing good deeds.
“People do good,” she said. “That’s truly how we all heal.”
