Metroplex can expect scattered showers and hot temperatures this week

The Metroplex can anticipate seasonably hot temperatures with low rain chances scattered throughout the week.
There is a low chance of showers and thunderstorms on Independence Day, so if cloud formations and lightning become visible, Bianca Garcia, National Weather Service meteorologist, recommends going indoors until it clears.
This week will be cooler than last because of rain chances, Garcia said. Highs are forecasted to be in the upper 90s, similar to the heat index values.
