Metroplex can expect rain-free week, return to seasonal temperatures

The Metroplex will experience a dry week, with higher than normal temperatures through the weekend.
A front will move in Sunday evening, resulting in cooler temperatures in the upper 80s throughout the work week, said Bianca Garcia, National Weather Service meteorologist.
Next week is expected to be dry, rain-free and more seasonable, Garcia said.
Garcia said she advises to stay hydrated this weekend and stay in shaded areas because of the heat.
