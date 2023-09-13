Mental health app TimelyCare extends services to students

UTA students now have free 24/7 access to virtual mental health services through the TimelyCare app, a Fort Worth-based provider of online health and well-being resources in higher education.
Announced in June, the $16.5 million investment by the UT Board of Regents expanded mental health services at all 14 UT institutions, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
Officially implemented Aug. 28, this new feature of the Counseling and Psychological Services is designed to provide on demand emotional support for those struggling with anxiety, relationships, depression, school-related stressors and more.
By downloading the app and signing in with UTA credentials, students gain access to multiple services at their fingertips, according to the university’s website. Examples include TalkNow, a 24/7 support line via phone or video, 9 free scheduled counseling sessions per year, health coaching to practice better lifestyle choices, psychiatry appointments, and basic needs support.
Abby Waldron, TimelyCare senior client success manager, said their app is available to use 365 days a year, including holidays and weekends, because students' brains “never really turn off.” She said more than half of users said they would not have attempted to get support had the service not been available.
“I've really started to see students think of their friends whenever I bring up the app and the services, and they say ‘you know, I could think of some people that I’m close with that could really take advantage of this’,” she said. “And that’s so heartwarming to see.”
Once logged into the app, students will start on the home tab where a blue “get care” button lies, allowing users to set up appointments with providers. On that same tab, the CAPS hours of operation are available.
The community tab allows students to create and reply to posts concerning other member’s health, creating a direct line of support from their peers.
“I think students now, Generation Z, they’ve done a really great job of breaking down that stigma towards mental health,” Waldron said. “It’s so encouraging to see you all support each other, have those conversations and look out for each other.”
The explore tab grants students access to self-guided care like study essentials, yoga and meditation regiments, “TimelyBites” for simple recipes, and “TimelyTips” for help with organizational skills and sleep routines. Resources come in the form of articles, videos, and slides.
The messages tab shows scheduled visits, tasks set by the provider, and any additional notes from them.
Waldron said she has been with the company for three and a half years. She said the fact that she can see the impact they make every day is one of the reasons for her continued tenure. TimelyCare’s mission is to improve the health and wellbeing of college students so they can thrive in all aspects of their lives — yet another reason why she loves working there.
