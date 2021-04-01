Men's basketball coach Chris Ogden to leave UTA, return to UT-Austin as assistant coach

Chris Ogden, men’s basketball head coach, turned in his resignation Thursday, Athletics director Jim Baker said in an email. Ogden has accepted a new role as assistant coach for the men’s basketball team at his alma mater, UT-Austin.
He played at UT-Austin from 1999 to 2003 and reached the Final Four in the 2003 NCAA Tournament. He was an assistant coach for the Longhorns from 2008 to 2015.
Ogden’s departure from UTA came after Chris Beard, former men’s basketball head coach of Texas Tech University, accepted a position as head coach of the Longhorns.
The relationship between Ogden and Beard dates back to 2016, when he joined Beard’s staff as an assistant coach at Texas Tech.
Ogden was hired as the men’s basketball head coach at UTA in 2018. During his first season as head coach, he earned Sun Belt Coach of the Year and led the team to the Sun Belt Conference Tournament final.
During his three-year career at UTA, Ogden led the Mavericks to a 44-47 record, including two more Sun Belt Conference Tournament appearances in which the team failed to make it past the first round.
