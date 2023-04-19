Meet the students behind Mav.fm TikTok account

As students walk around campus, there’s a possibility they might be stopped and interviewed by Mav.fm, a TikTok duo who has accumulated millions of views in one year.
History senior Zach Zimmerman and nursing junior Morgan Scott run the account, doing on-the-street interviews around campus about politics and current pop culture events.
The channel has over 15 million views and 3.9 million likes on TikTok. Zimmerman based the channel name off of Ask.fm, a question-and-answer network, Scott said.
The account’s popularity has familiarized the duo’s faces around campus, with students even approaching them at times, Scott said.
“I enjoy it just because I’m a social person in general,” she said. “It kind of opens the gate for me to socialize with people.”
Next semester, Mav.fm will be slightly different, as Zimmerman said he will graduate this spring and will concentrate on finding a teaching job.
Scott said she isn’t sure if she will continue to do Mav.fm without her current co-host, but she will try to find one who has the same idea as them.
“In the beginning of March, he decided he didn’t want to do Mav.fm anymore, which I was sad about, but I understand that he has bigger goals for himself,” she said.
The two have known each other since middle school and have been friends since high school, she said.
When Zimmerman transferred to UTA from Texas State University last spring, he said the idea to start the account sparked as they would send each other TikToks of creators interviewing on their campuses.
“We eventually were like, ‘Well, let’s just buy a mic, and let’s start doing videos,” Scott said.
After Scott ordered a microphone on Amazon, they started creating videos.
To their surprise, their second video reached one million views. “I don’t know how that happened,” Zimmerman said.
Some of the questions and topics asked in their top three most popular videos related to students’ opinions on social media influencer Andrew Tate, their most controversial opinions and conspiracy theories they believe.
The video on Tate is their most viewed, with over three million views, 15,000 comments and over 700,000 likes.
The pair have joint collaborative notes where they write question ideas, Zimmerman said. They have over 100 questions and ideas written down.
The two do mostly everything together, Scott said. She edits the videos while Zimmerman forms most of the questions, and they alternate who records.
By the end of last fall, they received roughly $700 through TikTok’s Creator Fund, which they divided among themselves, Scott said. The fund is a system where TikTok rewards creators based on specific eligibility criteria, such as having at least 10,000 real followers and 100,000 authentic video views accrued over the last 30 days.
“We were getting millions of views on multiple videos, so we were able to bring a little bit of money from that, and we would just split the money and save it up,” she said.
Zimmerman said creators would have to make five to 10 posts a day to make a decent amount of money from TikTok, and as students, they can’t make as much content.
For their videos, they interview about 10 to 15 people and usually put them all in, he said. In those interviews, Scott said they try not to edit anyone’s responses out of context to gain views.
“We put ourselves in other people’s shoes,” she said. “What if I said something and it was misconstrued in a way that you didn’t intend for it to be said? That could really harm somebody’s character.”
