Meet The Shorthorn's summer 2023 editor team

You’re reading Meet The Shorthorn, a series of short articles explaining our processes and providing clarity for our readers.
In summer 2023, The Shorthorn is looking to have about 20 staff members, and eight of them are editors. This summer, there will be two section editors instead of one news editor and one life and entertainment editor. The section editors are responsible for content from all sections: news, life and sports. The editors assign and edit content, as well as hire and manage their staff members.
Get to know the summer 2023 editor team below.
Mandy Huynh is the incoming editor-in-chief and a journalism senior with a minor in technical writing. She manages the entire newsroom and is responsible for the publication’s content direction. When not in the newsroom, she is stress baking, gaming or reading.
@MandyHuynh12 | editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
Drew Shaw is the incoming managing editor and a journalism and political science senior. He will work with the editors in managing content and The Shorthorn’s production flow. Shaw loves hiking, traveling, reading and drinking La Croix. In his free time, Shaw is likely playing guitar, spending time with family or taking care of his houseplants.
@shawlings601 | managing-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
Deekota Diaz is the copy desk chief and an English senior. She’ll lead a team of copy editors who will check over each story for grammar and accuracy according to AP Style before they publish. Outside of work, she enjoys writing, going on bike rides and contemplating her long backlog of video games. She’ll play them all one day… probably.
@deekotadiaz | copydesk-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
José Romero is a section editor and a journalism senior. He is responsible for all content across news, life and sports. Romero is a fan of graphic novels, reading various materials from Image Comics to Marvel Comics. If you need some recommendations, just ask him.
@jrbalvino | news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
Isaac Appelt is a section editor and a journalism senior. He will work with the other editors to produce in-depth coverage of local sports teams while also covering UTA and city news. In his spare time, Appelt likes watching sports and spending time with friends playing board games. His favorite games are Settlers of Catan and Coup.
@isaacappelt | news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
Ella Scott is the engagement editor and an advertising and public relations senior. She will oversee the content on every social platform and put together e-newsletters. Scott enjoys spending time with family, eating, watching movies with her fiancé and playing with her dog and cat. She also loves doing makeup, watching true crime documentaries and reading romantic novels.
@ellascott02 | engagement-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
Christine Vo is the multimedia editor and journalism junior. She will oversee a desk of creatives to produce visuals for the newspaper, including photos and videos. Vo loves taking photos of anything and everything for the sake of an Instagram photo dump. She enjoys trying new things, the company of others and making them laugh, even if it is unintentional.
@trinhvchristine | photo-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
Abbas Ghor is a general studies junior and the incoming design editor. He is a graphic designer by profession and an international student from Tanzania. He will maintain The Shorthorn’s design standard and manage the illustrators and graphic designers. He loves cooking and discovering new flavors. Ghor also enjoys driving endlessly with ’80s music playing.
@Tanzanian52 | design-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
