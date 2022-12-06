Meet The Shorthorn's spring 2023 editor team

You’re reading Meet The Shorthorn, a series of short articles explaining our processes and providing clarity for our readers.
In spring 2023, The Shorthorn is looking to have about 50 staff members, and 10 of them are editors. This semester, the editorials will be written by editorial board members. The editors assign and edit content, as well as hiring and managing their staff members.
Get to know the spring 2023 editor team below.
Dang Le is the editor-in-chief and a journalism senior with minors in popular culture and technical writing. He manages the entire newsroom and is responsible for the content direction for the publication before publishing. Le is an international student from Vietnam and loves to write profiles, entertainment and political articles. He enjoys watching movies, listening to music and reading magazines during his free time.
@DangHLe | editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
Mandy Huynh is the managing editor and a journalism junior. She will work with the editors to manage content and help create newsletters. She is also responsible for The Shorthorn's production flow, keeping it on time. She is a stress baker and enjoys playing on her Nintendo Switch.
@MandyHuynh12 | managing-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
Deekota Diaz is the copy desk chief and an English junior. She’ll lead a team of copy editors who check over each story for grammar and accuracy according to AP Style before publication. Outside of work, she enjoys writing, going on bike rides and contemplating her long backlog of video games. She’ll play them all one day… probably.
@deekotadiaz | copydesk-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
Steven Shaw is the news editor and a journalism and political science junior. He will lead a staff of up to 13 reporters alongside the associate news editor. Shaw loves hiking, traveling, reading and drinking La Croix. In his free time, Shaw is likely playing guitar, spending time with family or taking care of his houseplants. His friends know him as Drew, his middle name, which he always went by until coming to UTA.
@shawlings601 | news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
José Romero is the incoming associate news editor and a journalism junior. He will help manage the news desk along with the news editor. Romero is a fan of graphic novels, reading various material from Image Comics to Marvel Comics. If you need some recommendations, just ask him.
@jrbalvino | news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
Jonathan Perriello is the Life and Entertainment editor and a journalism senior. His desk focuses on on-campus features and arts, entertainment events, profiles, activities involving campus groups and organizations and “trends” stories of interest to students. Perriello enjoys reading, watching tv, getting tattoos and being in nature. His favorite authors are Cormac McCarthy and Ernest Hemingway.
@Perriello369 | features-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
Isaac Appelt is the sports editor and a journalism senior. He will work with the other editors to produce in-depth coverage of UTA’s sports teams while also covering Arlington’s growing presence in the global sporting arena. In his spare time, Appelt likes watching sports and spending time with friends playing board games. His favorite games are Settlers of Catan and The Resistance.
@isaacappelt | sports-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
Ella Scott is the incoming engagement editor and an advertising and public relations junior. She will oversee the content on every social platform and put together e-newsletters. Scott enjoys spending time with family, eating, watching movies with her fiancé and playing with her dog and cat. She also loves doing makeup, watching true crime documentaries and reading romantic novels.
@ellascott02 | engagement-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
Christine Vo is the incoming multimedia editor and a journalism sophomore. She will oversee a desk of creatives to produce visuals for the newspaper, including photos and videos. Vo loves taking photos of anything and everything for the sake of an Instagram photo dump. She enjoys trying new things, the company of others and making them laugh, even if it is unintentional.
@trinhvchristine | photo-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
Claudia Humphrey is the design editor and a visual communication junior. She will be assigning all illustrations and graphics to her staff while helping out with illustrations and layouts if necessary. She likes to watch TV with her dog when she is not in the newsroom. Her favorite hair color she has had is pink.
@StarberryPunch | design-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.