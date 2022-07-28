Meet The Shorthorn's fall 2022 editor team

You’re reading Meet The Shorthorn, a series of short articles explaining our processes and providing clarity for our readers.
During the fall semesters, The Shorthorn has about 50 staff members, 10 of them are editors. This semester, we will hire the 11th editor, sports editor, in October to prepare for the 2022 Basketball Preview. The editors assign and edit content, as well as hiring and managing their staff members.
Get to know the fall 2022 editor team below.
Dang Le is the editor-in-chief and a journalism senior. He manages the entire newsroom and is responsible for the content direction for the publication before publishing. Le also hired all the other editors. He is an international student from Vietnam and loves to write feature and political articles. He enjoys watching movies, listening to music and reading magazines during his free time.
@DangHLe | editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
Mandy Huynh is the managing editor and a journalism junior. She will work with the editors to manage content and help create newsletters. She is also responsible for The Shorthorn's production flow, keeping it on time. She is a stress baker and enjoys playing on her Nintendo Switch.
@MandyHuynh12 | managing-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
Deekota Diaz is the copy desk chief and an English junior. She’ll lead a team of copy editors who check over each story for grammar and accuracy according to AP Style before publication. Outside of work, she enjoys writing, going on bike rides and contemplating her long backlog of video games. She’ll play them all one day… probably.
@deekotadiaz | copydesk-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
Steven Shaw is the incoming news editor and a journalism and political science junior. He will lead a staff of up to 13 reporters alongside the associate news editor. Shaw loves hiking, traveling, reading and drinking La Croix. In his free time, Shaw is likely playing guitar, spending time with family or taking care of his houseplants. His friends know him as Drew, his middle name, which he always went by until coming to UTA.
@shawlings601 | news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
Taylor Coit is the incoming associate news editor and a journalism senior. She will help manage the news desk along with the news editor. Coit likes watching documentaries, traveling and reading anime. After graduation, she hopes to travel the world. She also really likes Kirby so don’t be surprised if you see one on her desk.
@TaylorAC13 | news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
Jonathan Perriello is the incoming Life and Entertainment editor and a journalism senior. His desk focuses on on-campus features and arts, entertainment events, profiles, activities involving campus groups and organizations and “trends” stories of interest to students. Perriello enjoys reading, watching tv, getting tattoos and being in nature. His favorite authors are Cormac McCarthy and Ernest Hemingway.
@Perriello369 | features-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
Hannah Ezell is the incoming opinion editor and an English junior. She will write the editorials each week and manage a team of opinion columnists, highlighting a wide array of student voices. In her free time, she loves to run her booktok account, watch Formula 1 (TeamLH forever) and cook new recipes. Send your book recommendations her way! She’d love to hear them.
@hezelltx | opinion-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
Abraham Mohamad is the engagement editor and a public relations senior graduating this December. He shares stories on social media and puts together social cards and e-newsletters twice a week. Mohamad enjoys long drives and trying out new food!
@TheAbeMohamad | engagement-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
Marilyn Schoneboom is the multimedia editor and a journalism junior. She will oversee and edit photos and videos her desk produces. Schoneboom hopes to travel across the world someday. She spends most of her free time with her friends or family. Schoneboom’s favorite pastimes are reading, baking and driving around aimlessly while listening to music.
@MarilynSchoneb1 | photo-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
Claudia Humphrey is the design editor and a visual communication junior. She will be assigning all illustrations and graphics to her staff while helping out with illustrations and layouts if necessary. She likes to watch TV with her dog when she is not in the newsroom. Her favorite hair color she has had is pink.
@StarberryPunch | design-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
