Meet The Shorthorn’s spring 2022 editor team

You’re reading Meet The Shorthorn, a series of short articles explaining our processes and providing clarity for our readers.
Each semester, The Shorthorn has about 30 to 50 staff members, 10 of whom are editors. The editors lead the newsroom by assigning and editing content, as well as hiring and managing their staff members.
Get to know the spring 2022 editor team below.
Angelica Perez is the editor in chief and a journalism senior. She manages the entire newsroom staff and the content direction for the publication. Perez approves all content before publishing, and she hired all the other editors. She hopes to report on crime or breaking news after graduation. Perez loves to travel and enjoys attending concerts since live music brings her a lot of peace and makes her feel at home.
@Angie_Perez99 | editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
Dang Le is the incoming managing editor and a journalism senior. He will work with the editors, daily newsletters and The Shorthorn's production flow. Le is an international student who came from Vietnam five years ago. He spends a lot of money on physical media, as he loves watching and discussing movies of all genres and listening to music. His annual goal is to finish 365 movies. So far, he has seen between 210 and 225 movies this year.
@DangHLe | managing-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
Jill Bold is the incoming copy desk chief and a journalism senior. She will manage a team of four copy editors who serve as the last line of defense against errors and inaccuracies. Bold will often be the last set of eyes on an article before it is published. She is married and a mother of two humans and two dogs. Bold hopes to copy edit and write about true crime after graduation.
@therealjillbold | copydesk-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
Mandy Huynh is the incoming news editor and a journalism senior. She will manage a staff of up to 14 reporters along with the associate news editor. Huynh is a stress baker, and even some of her darker colored clothing have flour stains on them. She tries to read a book every two weeks, and in her free time she can be found playing video games on her Nintendo Switch.
@MandyHuynh12 | news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
Erick Estrada is the incoming associate news editor and an English junior. He will help manage the news desk along with the news editor. Estrada likes going on unplanned hiking trips while wearing Vans. He likes jamming out on his guitar every once in a while. His favorite song to play is “To Be Alone” by Hozier. Estrada also loves to cook.
@erickreports | assistant-news.shorthorn@uta.edu
Abraham Mohamad is the incoming engagement editor and a public relations junior. He will manage two social and engagement producers and all The Shorthorn’s social media accounts. Mohamad is a huge history nerd and can tell you the most obscure facts. His favorite color is mint green and his favorite movie is Superbad. He loves reading about sports history, specifically about his favorite team, the Dallas Cowboys.
@TheAbeMohamad | engagement-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
Divya Konkimalla is the incoming life and entertainment editor and undeclared freshman. Konkimalla will manage her staff of three to produce creative features, entertainment reviews and articles about things to do in the Metroplex. She is a social butterfly whose perfect night is watching movies with a warm cup of hot chocolate. She loves a good read, carpentry and exercising.
@DivyaKonkimalla | features-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
Andrew Tineo is the incoming sports editor and a journalism senior. His team of sports reporters cover all UTA athletics and at times, travel across the state and country (before the pandemic) to report on major tournaments. Tineo loves watching any sport, listening to music and enjoys baking desserts. His favorite dessert to bake is an apple strudel, which he makes yearly for his family during Christmas.
@D_Tineo4 | features-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
Nicholas Badeaux is the incoming multimedia editor and a journalism and political science senior. He will edit all of the photos and videos that his staff of four produces. Badeaux is a big time book collector and owns over 700 books. He loves to travel around the world and has been taking photographs since he was around eight years old. His favorite pastime is to cook.
@NicholasBado | photo-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
Claudia Humphrey is the incoming design editor and a visual communications design junior. She will assign all illustrations and graphics to her staff of four and lay out the majority of the weekly print edition. Humphrey has a senior kitty named Zuzu. Her favorite animals are bats.
@StarberryPunch | design-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
