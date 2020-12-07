Meet The Shorthorn’s spring 2021 editor team

You’re reading Meet The Shorthorn, a series of short articles explaining our processes and providing clarity for our readers.
Each semester, The Shorthorn has about 50 staff members, 11 of whom are editors. The editors lead the newsroom by assigning and editing content, as well as hiring and managing their staff members.
Get to know the spring 2021 editor team below.
Cecilia Lenzen is the incoming editor in chief and a journalism senior. She will manage the entire newsroom staff and the content direction for the publication. Everything is approved by Lenzen before publishing, and she hired all the other editors. Lenzen has a collection of more than 20 plants in her home and fosters cats for adoption.
@CecilLenzen | editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
Angelica Perez is the incoming managing editor and a journalism junior. She will supervise the editors, the newsletters and The Shorthorn's production flow. Perez was a yearbook editor at her high school for three years and came to UTA specifically to work at The Shorthorn. She also hopes to write and report in Spanish after graduation. Perez is a self-described shopaholic and has lost count of how many hoop earrings she owns.
@Angie_Perez99 | managing-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
Sean Cameron Howard is the copy desk chief and an English senior. He manages a team of four eagle-eyed copy editors who triple check each story for accuracy, spelling and grammar. Howard is often the last set of eyes on an article before it publishes. He is also the founder/editor for the Broken Mirror, a creative writing contest at UTA. He has a collection of flatcaps that he rotates wearing from time to time. Howard writes speculative fiction in his spare time and hopes to run a literary magazine some day.
@CHPenForHire | copydesk-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
Arianna Vedia is the incoming engagement editor and a journalism and broadcast senior. She will manage two social and engagement producers and all The Shorthorn’s social media accounts. She loves baseball, eating hot wings and pulling all-nighters. Vedia is a magician and enjoys performing magic tricks to those around her.
@nanavedia | managing-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
David Silva Ramirez is the incoming news editor and a journalism senior. He will manage a staff of up to 14 reporters along with the associate news editor. As an avid film junkie, Ramirez loves watching and reviewing movies. He is a Mexican immigrant and is passionate about stories about everyday people, especially those which would normally go untold.
@ByDavidSilvaR | news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
Spencer Brewer is the incoming associate news editor and a journalism senior. He will help manage the news desk along with the news editor. Brewer spends much of his money on books and reads at least an hour every day. He also enjoys skateboarding, video games and capoeira, a form of Afro-Brazilian martial arts.
@SpencerBrewer10 | assistant-news.shorthorn@uta.edu
Samantha Knowles is the incoming life and entertainment editor and a journalism senior. Knowles will manage her staff of three to produce creative features, entertainment reviews and articles about things to do in the Metroplex. In her free time, she plays Animal Crossing. Sometimes she watches Bob Ross tutorials and enjoys drawing and painting nature landscapes.
@Sam_Knowles00 | features-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
Adrian Rodriguez is the incoming sports editor and a broadcasting senior. His team of up to three covers all UTA athletics, often traveling around the state and country (before the pandemic) to report on major tournaments and matchups. Rodriguez enjoys watching Dallas Cowboys games and old highlights of former players. Other than that, he’s usually playing video games.
@JayRod003 | sports-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
Elias Valverde II is the multimedia editor and a photography senior. He edits all of the photos and videos that his staff of four produces. When he isn’t busy photographing events around the Metroplex or editing photo captions, he enjoys cycling. His hobbies also include watching sports and playing with his dog Pepper.
@elias_valverde | photo-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
Vivian Santillan is the incoming design editor and a marketing senior. She will assign all illustrations and graphics to her staff of four and lay out the majority of the weekly print edition. She loves drawing and crafting cute items to sell on her Etsy shop. She also likes watching cartoons — her favorite to watch lately is “King of the Hill.”
@pkcutiepatootie | design-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
Katecey Harrell is the incoming opinion editor and a journalism senior. She will write the editorials each week and manage the Community Voices volunteer columnist program, highlighting diverse perspectives from all over campus. In her free time, Harrell enjoys watching horror movies and cooking for her friends. She was born and raised in Kerens, Texas, the “Birthplace of Big Tex.”
