Meet the new interim dean of UTA’s College of Architecture, Planning and Public Affairs

Maria Martinez-Cosio hopes to put the College of Architecture, Planning and Public Affairs in a different spotlight as the new interim dean.
Martinez-Cosio gained administrative experience in the Provost’s Office and plans to facilitate existing efforts in CAPPA. As interim dean, Martinez-Cosio sees her job as supporting faculty and students, removing obstacles within the college and marketing the college to the rest of the community.
Former dean Adrian Parr announced she was leaving the position in November, and Martinez-Cosio began the interim role March 1.
“Part of that is that I know the college... I came from this college,” she said. “I know the faculty. I know its history.”
When the provost asked her if she would be interested in the CAPPA interim dean position, she said she saw it as an opportunity to serve her community.
Enrollment in the college is up, and one of Martinez-Cosio’s first tasks is to find more space for students. She is also excited to get new programs started, she said.
Martinez-Cosio knew she wanted to study sociology when she started her doctoral program. She always loved cities and their dynamic, and sociology had an urban component to it. She has a strong interest in understanding people in cities, how cities develop and why cities are the way they are, she said.
After completing multiple degrees and finishing her doctorate, she began looking for a job, and that’s when she was asked to interview for a job at UTA.
Martinez-Cosio was born in Mexico and moved to the U.S. when she was about 10 years old, growing up in San Diego.
Coming into her interview for the faculty position as an assistant professor in the school of urban and public affairs at UTA, she found the faculty to be very engaging and diverse.
“I wanted to be at a place that had other people that look like me,” she said.
She has an interest in policy work at the university level and creating faculty development programs, she said.
Her interest in communities and how they change led her to write the book Catalysts for Change: 21st Century Foundations and Community Development, which presents an overview of the challenges and positive outcomes of community partnerships. She wanted to share information on what works well and what doesn’t when it comes to community partnerships.
Her co-author Mirle Rabinowitz-Bussell, director of Undergraduate Studies at the University of California San Diego, was interested in how philanthropy supported community change and community-lead development.
Rabinowitz-Bussell knew Martinez-Cosio had an expertise in this and wanted to learn from her.
“So I definitely look up to her as a role model,” Rabinowitz-Bussell said. “She’s been really supportive of me.”
Rosario Iannacone, University of San Diego alumna, was an undergraduate student when Martinez-Cosio worked there and looked up to her as a role model.
“She’s very encouraging, and her leadership really feels like you’re a partner with her,” Iannacone said.
