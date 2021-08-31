Lindsay Davis remembers growing bacteria in her kitchen as a child, but she never knew she would make history at UTA.
Davis became the first Black student to earn a doctorate in chemistry at UTA on Aug. 19.
Making history was exciting, she said. With her success, she has the opportunity to inspire others around her.
Davis first became interested in science when she attended a math and science summer camp at Langston University. The camp introduced her to the STEM fields and piqued her interest. It also helped her prepare for college entrance exams. She earned her bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Langston University in 2015. She then attended UTA to complete her doctorate.
She had no idea she was going to make history until her adviser, Kayunta Johnson-Winters, told her.
Johnson-Winters, chemistry and biochemistry associate professor, found out there were no records of any Black doctorates in chemistry in the university’s analytics department.
Minerva Cordero, senior associate dean for research and graduate studies in the College of Science, was excited to hear Davis’ achievement.
“I was glad that hopefully, this means we will have many more coming down the pipeline,” Cordero said.
Both Cordero and Johnson-Winters view Davis as a persistent and hardworking student.
“I’m definitely an all-nighter,” Davis said. “With the research taking place from 9 to 5, and then me having a family, I ended up staying very late to do a lot of stuff.”
Davis said school was difficult as she had to juggle it with raising her son.
She often felt like quitting, especially within the first couple of years of her academic career, she said. But she kept going because she wanted to set an example for her son and expose him to a different side of life she never grew up with.
“Getting a Ph.D. was great, but to be the first Black person, you know, can inspire [my son] and other people of color to pursue their STEM degree,” she said.
She was a member of the Chemistry Graduate Student Association and president of the College of Science Black Graduate Student Association. She said these organizations provided a great support system for her during her time at UTA.
She advises anyone who wants to pursue a doctorate to ignore imposter syndrome. She has struggled with it, she said. Her advice is for people to find their tribes and keep pushing forward.
Davis will return to Langston University as a chemistry professor, and her goal is to mentor students of color.
“The goal is to produce as many students who are interested in medical school and graduate schools, so that we can increase the numbers of people of color in STEM,” she said
