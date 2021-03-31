Meet Bryan Samuel, UTA’s inaugural vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion

As the recently selected inaugural vice president for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Bryan Samuel said his vision is to make UTA a champion, an advocate and an opinion molder for diversity and inclusion.
Interim President Teik Lim announced in a campuswide email from the Office of the President that Samuel will take the position in May. He will be the principal spokesperson for the university president on all diversity, equity and inclusion issues and promote diverse programs for faculty, staff, students and alumni.
The creation of the vice president position is one of the eight commitments made last July by the university to increase equity on campus after a wave of protests following the death of George Floyd.
Samuel is currently the chief diversity and inclusion officer at Kansas State University, where he will continue to fulfill his responsibilities until May.
Samuel said his experience as a student who is a member of multiple marginalized populations motivates him to work toward inclusiveness.
“I see this work as my life’s calling, I really do,” he said.
Upon assuming the position, Samuel said he will learn about the resources and opportunities at UTA. He also plans to engage the broader community and solve different problems in those various associations.
Samuel said he will adopt an open-door policy and always welcome students, faculty and staff who may have questions or concerns. He also plans to attend student organizations and Faculty Senate meetings.
“Students will bring their lived experiences and every part of their being to the university,” he said. “And we have to be able to meet them where they are and listen to them and take those concerns credibly just as we would other concerns.”
Being the first person to hold this title at UTA, Samuel said he understands the challenges ahead of him but sees this as an opportunity to learn.
He said difficulties often present opportunities where one can improve and see significant and transformative growth.
After graduating from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, Samuel worked in multiple universities heading diversity and inclusion-related offices. Samuel said his tenure has taught him to bring multiple individuals to the table and listen to diverse perspectives.
Having worked with multiple deans, vice presidents, presidential commissions and other administrative bodies, Samuel said he knows how to move the needle and accomplish a university’s goals.
“You try to understand as much as you can, and you make the best decision for the university with the input of all those different constituent groups that are needed to be at the table,” Samuel said.
Throughout his career, Samuel managed sensitive issues about diversity, inclusion and microaggression bias, he said.
“I know the importance of being physically and psychologically safe and being understood,” Samuel said.
Stefan Yates, special assistant to the chief diversity and inclusion officer in the office of the president at Kansas State University, said Samuel is open, easygoing and personable.
“He lives, eats and breathes diversity, inclusion and equity every day,” Yates said.
He said he was not surprised Samuel is coming to UTA, but he is sad since they work with one another every day.
“Nobody works for Dr. Samuel, you work with Dr. Samuel,” he said.
Samuel said he sees diversity as a tool bag. The more tools the university has, the more life experiences it can use to enrich the learning environment and enhance the educational mission.
“Diversity makes us stronger,” Samuel said. “Diversity gives us the opportunity to better solve problems and prepare our students and our graduates for solving the world’s problems.”
James Spaniolo, former UTA president and senior adviser for external engagement to the interim president, said he was impressed by Samuel’s enthusiasm, energy and passion for diversity, equity and inclusion issues.
“He seems genuinely and seriously interested in being part of UT Arlington,” Spaniolo said.
Samuel was one of the three finalists selected by the search committee, and Interim President Teik Lim picked him for the position, Spaniolo said.
He said because the university has never had a position like this before, Samuel will help define the title.
Everybody should be patient and give Samuel time to establish himself and become knowledgeable of the campus, Spaniolo said.
Samuel said he always keeps Breonna Taylor and George Floyd’s deaths last year in his mind for the job. Floyd’s death awoke the public in not just the U.S. but in other countries in terms of understanding why Black lives matter, he said.
“I think we’re turning the corner,” Samuel said. “The world is starting to take notice, and we’ll see what happens.”
