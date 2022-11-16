Medical Humanities Autumn Fair embraces art, inclusivity in patient care

UTA’s Mavericks for Medical Humanities hosted the Medical Humanities Autumn Fair in the Engineering Quad Mall to spread the knowledge of medical humanities Wednesday with games and food.
Mavericks for Medical Humanities is a campus organization that focuses on patient care while incorporating literature, art, music and anything that would not normally be associated with the medical field, said Ami Patel, Mavericks for Medical Humanities communications director.
The event was created with the intent to be accessible and inclusive for everyone who wanted to attend because inclusivity is important everywhere, especially on campus, Patel said. The fair takes place every year to inform students about the day-to-day aspects of medical humanities and the organization itself.
Students could participate in a combination of family-friendly fall activities with decorative artistic stations such as an art gallery, cards for kindness and other games.
“We tried to incorporate inclusivity into our fair symposiums because, it’s needed anywhere you go,” she said.
Steven Gellman, medical humanities programming director and biology professor of practice, said this year’s theme is “Sharing the joy of Medical Humanities learning with the UTA community.”
Patel said the organization hosts the event to encourage students to incorporate their feedback and provide the knowledge and accessibility that they need.
The event offered bake sales with hot chocolate, cookies and brownies, as well as a giveaway sponsored by H.E.B. that provided free turkey coupons and a new air fryer.
One of the booths at the event had a card decorating station where students created and signed cards that will be sent to children's hospitals and to hospice care patients. Students were able to get real henna tattoos at another booth and took pictures of the designs they got.
Biomedical engineering sophomore Ariana Alvarez said she does not usually come to events on campus, but felt this was a really interesting way to integrate herself more into the community.
“I'm just here to broaden my views,” Alvarez said.
Interdisciplinary studies freshman Mayte Campos said she was interested in medical humanities and bioethics information at the event.
“I'm looking forward to seeing the people and being able to learn more about the other things in medical humanities and the things that are not medical humanities," Campos said. “I've seen some public health things and some other related health fields. So I'm interested in seeing all about that.”
