Mayor Jim Ross and President Jennifer Cowley discuss downtown Arlington’s growth, future

Dozens of local stakeholders, Arlington representatives and UTA faculty gathered at the Bluebonnet Ballroom inside the University Center to mingle and discuss downtown Arlington’s growth in the past years.
Wednesday afternoon marked the start of the 2022 Downtown Arlington Annual Meeting, where Mayor Jim Ross and UTA President Jennifer Cowley led a panel to discuss the future of downtown and the relationship between the university and the city.
“When students are choosing a university, they're not just choosing us at UTA,” Cowley said. “They're choosing the community.”
Students want to see great opportunities in Arlington to have fun and live in after graduation, she said.
The relationship between the university, Arlington and the downtown district is important, Ross said.
UTA and the city have an interlocal agreement, first authorized in May 2009 for three years, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. The contract has since been renewed every three years, with the most recent renewal in 2021.
The agreement allows the university to provide $75,000 to help fund the Downtown Arlington Management Corp. development budget. The money helps recruit businesses and fund city projects like apartments and events like the Ramblin’ Roads Music Festival.
Maggie Campbell, Downtown Arlington Management Corp. president and CEO, highlighted the new projects and programs the city has launched in the past year, such as the music festival, which will return in 2023.
Over the years, progress has been made to bridge the gap between UTA and the downtown area through the partnership of the Downtown Arlington Management Corp., university leadership and the city, Ross said. Despite the progress, it could always improve.
A majority of the area’s residents are young and in college, so there needs to be more things downtown that attract more demographics, he said.
Over 36% of Arlington residents are 18 to 24 years old and 56.5% are single or never married, according to the data from the Downtown Arlington Resident Survey 2022.
The area needs to be a place where people want to come, hang out and go to school, so those aspects need to be combined, Ross said.
In the future, Cowley and Ross envision downtown Arlington and the Entertainment District will seamlessly flow into each other.
“What makes a successful downtown is our ability to build and nurture relationships with our residents, with our businesses, with our university,” Ross said.
