MavsMeet Convocation welcomes students to new semester

Students and faculty gathered inside College Park Center Monday for the annual MavsMeet Convocation, celebrating the start of a new semester with speeches and festivities.
Convocation welcomes students to the new semester, encouraging them to connect with other students and the school. Many of the speakers urged students to seek out new experiences at UTA.
Tamara Brown, provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs, kicked off the event with a warm welcome and a preview of what students were in for.
“This evening is going to be a memorable one, full of excitement, and a promise of great things to come,” Brown said.
Following Brown's speech, the Vietnamese Student Association and the UTA Dance team both took the stage, performing to the backdrop of a cheering crowd.
The event featured keynote speeches from President Jennifer Cowley, Student Body President Daniela Pedraja and guest speaker Laurie Hernandez, Olympian, author and “Dancing with the Stars” winner.
During her speech, Pedraja discussed her past experiences to relate to how students can always overcome hardships, emphasizing the importance of not fearing failure.
“It's OK to fall on your face and ask for help,” she said.
She continued her speech, disguising her stories as if they belonged to a friend, but she was sharing her own experiences.
“As for the person I knew, she is still working to overcome the adversity she faces, but the process is making her stronger,” Pedraja said. “I am proud to say that two years after attending MavsMeet Convocation, she is still in attendance. This year, she's onstage telling her story as the 2023-2024 student body president.”
Cowley began her speech by greeting new and returning students. She focused on how UTA is known for having a sense of unity and community. Similar to other speakers, she encourages students to use UTA’s resources to help them succeed.
“I encourage you, each of you, to explore the myriad of resources available on our campus,” Cowley said. “Our university is not just a place for lectures and assignments in classes, it's a treasure trove of experiences waiting to be discovered.”
Hernandez was the final speaker, welcomed to the stage with excitement from the audience. During her speech, she personified her anxiety, conveying her feelings to the audience in a figurative manner.
“I have an anxiety gremlin named Steve,” Hernandez said.
She said the gremlin sits on her shoulder and tells her she’s going to fail at everything she attempts to do.
The gymnast summarized her entire career leading up to her medal-winning performance at the Olympics, explaining how her anxiety often worked against her when hardships appeared.
After placing 22nd out of 23 athletes in one of her first major competitions, anxiety made her feel as if she would never compete again.
In the same competition next year, she came in second place, proving to herself and “Steve” that she was more than capable.
Hernandez continued the speech by detailing more experiences where she had to overcome failure, explaining that there is never anything wrong with taking a break.
“It’s up to us to learn how to rest, and to schedule rest into our lives,” she said. “You don’t want to grind, grind, grind and then die trying. You want to have enough stamina to last until the very end.”
Hernandez closed with an emphasis on having a strong support system and recognizing that people should be proud of the hardships they face everyday.
“That support system is everything, the games would not have worked for me without a support system,” she said.
Convocation concluded as the marching band surrounded the stadium, playing the school's alma mater as confetti filled the air and smoke erupted from the podium.
Computer science junior Asmin Pothula decided to attend Convocation with her friends after enjoying last year’s event.
She enjoyed getting to experience the speeches on the first day of classes, as well as the band’s uniting performance during the end of the event.
“The keynote was really inspiring,” Pothula said.
