UTA hosted the annual MavsMeet Convocation event on Tuesday at the College Park Center after being virtual last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Alongside an online livestream, hundreds of Mavericks came together and celebrated the start of the new academic year.
“We really think it’s important for people to connect with the Maverick country and feel like they belong,” said Stephanie McAlpine, director of communications, planning and operations for the Division of Student Affairs.
McAlpine said it is important to connect with the community, so that everyone can help each other alongside their journey at UTA.
The event showcased RISE A Cappella, dance clubs, the university’s marching band and guest speakers like UTA alumni Aaron Gouge, a gold-medalist-winning Paralympian, and Raul Solis, an Emmy-winning Univision correspondent. Gouge and Solis shared their experiences and journeys at UTA.
As the event started, hundreds of students wearing blue and orange cheered and clapped for Blaze, UTA’s mascot, and Mr. and Ms. UTA, while they gave shoutouts to the various student groups and organizations.
The event had a diverse cast of performers who sang, danced and put on a show for the audience.
“This is an important moment for us to celebrate because of our diversity, because we have a uniqueness and everyone matters,” said Lisa Nagy, vice president for Student Affairs. “We take great pride in our student body.”
The event came to a resounding end as the UTA Marching Band swarmed out of the wings while performing the UTA fight song. Mavericks chanted and held their hands high above their heads to Mav Up, showing their pride.
“My deepest hope and wish for this event is that it inspires UTA students to be excited about their year, and to be involved in something, especially our vibrant student organizations,” Student Body President Caitlyn Burge said.
Attendees then went to an afterparty where they played games and socialized, diving headfirst into a new academic year.
