Despite the heavy morning downpour, attendees flooded College Park Center on Monday, celebrating the beginning of a new academic year during MavsMeet Convocation.
Lisa Nagy, vice president for Student Affairs, kicked off the event with welcoming remarks, greeting everyone back to campus.
“I know you were born to be a Maverick because even a little rain hasn’t dampened your energy and enthusiasm to be able to kick off our fall semester,” Nagy said.
The event had three other speakers including Student Body President Teresa Nguyen, President Jennifer Cowley and communication alumna Payton Iheme.
In her speech, Nguyen emphasized the significance of UTA’s colors. Blue symbolizes the freedom students have to pave their way, orange is for compassion and white is for hope.
“What matters at the end is that you lived true to yourself and worked hard for your dream,” she said. “When you walk out of the College Park Center today, I want all of you to remember that we all have our favorite colors.”
Nguyen paused for a second, then removed her pink blazer, revealing a scarf with UTA’s colors, causing the audience to break into applause.
“But blue, white and orange should always be cherished in our heart,” she said.
When Cowley came on stage, she said this was her first Convocation, drawing a comparison between herself and other first-time attendees. She spent some time discussing how UTA shaped her as a child and an adult before welcoming Iheme to the stage.
In her introduction, Cowley said Iheme currently works as the head of public policy at Bumble.
“She is a testament to the power of a UTA education,” Cowley said.
During Iheme’s Q&A session with Cowley, she spoke about her time at UTA as a student leader and how her path to her professional success wasn’t always straightforward. She said there were a couple of missteps along the way, but she managed to get ahead through perseverance.
The speakers were not the only entertainment lined up for the event. The Maverick Melodies made their way to the center of the auditorium, performing a rendition of Harry Styles’ popular song “Watermelon Sugar.” Orientation leaders accompanied the Melodies, dancing along to the vocals.
UTA’s Mariachi Los Jinetes performed “No Me Sé Rajar” by the late Mexican singer-songwriter Vicente Fernández. Shortly after the band concluded its set, the Vietnamese Student Association carried out a dance number to the song “Trên Tình Bạn Dưới Tình Yêu” by MIN.
The final performance of the night came from the UTA Marching Band and spirit groups. The conductor, dressed in all white, stood on a metal chair, leading the ensemble into a battle of percussive and brass instruments, vibrating the auditorium like a maraca.
The night capped off with Mr. and Ms. UTA, A’Nyria Harper and David Nguyen, leading the crowd into the “Fight Song,” concluding with pyrotechnics and streamers blasting into the air.
