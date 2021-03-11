Mavs Go Green donates excess food from Maverick Dining to Arlington Life Shelter

UTA’s Food Recovery Network chapter is recovering excess food from Maverick Dining on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 1 p.m. to donate to the Arlington Life Shelter and fight food waste.
The Mavs Go Green student organization, part of the Food Recovery Network, worked with Maverick Dining and the Arlington Life Shelter to start the food donation project, said Hanan Boukhaima, Mavs Go Green president. The Food Recovery Network is a student-led movement to fight food waste and combat hunger across the U.S.
“We need to find a way to link that excess food on one end and people going hungry on the other end,” Boukhaima said.
Other Texas chapters include Texas Christian University, UT-Dallas and UT-Austin. Boukhaima said she wanted to make sure UTA is also doing its part in fighting food waste.
There is a big divide between people who have excess food and those who face food insecurity, she said.
Arlington Life Shelter, which provides daily lunches and dinners, usually receives food from local civic and faith communities. Local grocery stores such as Albertsons also donate food to the shelter, said Traci Feigle, Arlington Life Shelter development associate over donor relations.
Liz Hammond, Arlington Life Shelter development associate in marketing and communication, said the shelter is grateful to have the partnership with UTA to better serve the community. She is a UTA alumna and was first introduced to the shelter when she volunteered for UTA in 2005.
“The need is great, and it takes a lot of hands to do the work, so we were extremely excited,” Feigle said of the new initiative with UTA.
Megan Hein, Maverick Dining marketing manager, said donations to the shelter will include warm food from the Connection Cafe in the University Center.
“[We] want to make sure that that’s going to the people that needed it the most and keep it out of the landfill as much as possible,” Hein said.
Sean Armstrong, Maverick Dining resident general manager, said the dining team will organize meal plans a week in advance to see what recipes are suitable for donation to the shelter.
The dining team also gives excess food to the Christian Campus Center at UTA, but the team is now branching out to reach outside organizations, Armstrong said.
Aileen Sengupta, electrical engineering graduate student, said she was on board with the project immediately after hearing about it. She learned from a young age that food is an important resource that should not be wasted.
Food accessibility will be a vital issue as world population increases, Sengupta said.
