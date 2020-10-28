MavPitch goes virtual with over $250K offered for business development funds

Virginia Bartin, management and marketing senior, said she was nervous when pitching her business idea online during the MavPitch competition.
“I think at the end of it, I ended up turning off my camera, and I was just on the floor,” Bartin said.
The MavPitch competition is the business pitch component of the Maverick Entrepreneurship Program Fund, which allows undergraduate and graduate students of any major to pitch their business ideas with a chance of winning over $250,000 in development funds. The competition has begun for the semester, and it is accepting business pitches until Nov. 20.
Bartin was part of the first batch of contestants to pitch her idea completely online. She won $7,500 from the competition in August. All activities pertaining to the competition will take place on Microsoft Teams this year.
Bartin is the co-owner and marketing director for Dai Dream Factory, a clothing company by college students, for college students. They provide graphic T-shirt designs, and 10% of the revenue goes to local charities.
Participants must submit a three-minute video summarizing their business idea and upload it to the MavPitch portal. Students can compete as individuals or in teams of less than four people. Nonstudents can be part of the team as well, but UTA students must have a leadership role in the project.
Ten semifinalists are selected from the preliminary round and will have the opportunity to compete for $15,000 in phase one on Dec. 3. Phase one winners can compete next summer in phase two of the competition and win up to $25,000.
The competition started in fall 2018 with 38 participants. It had over 100 contestants this spring semester, but the participation rate plummeted when the pandemic hit, said Jeffrey McGee, management associate professor and competition coordinator.
“Now, we backtracked dramatically,” McGee said. “It’s almost like we’re starting over again.”
With most students staying at home, it has been hard for the competition to reach them and regain the momentum from previous semesters, he said.
Robert Magnusson, electrical engineering professor and one of the mentors of the program, said doing the pitches online will never be as good as in person. There was less interaction and minimal Q&A dialogues during virtual presentations in the spring and in August.
Students are more easily bored with the virtual platform, Magnusson said. People became less charismatic in the virtual world.
Bartin experienced minor technical difficulties when pitching online such as people leaving their mic unmuted and having trouble sharing their screen with others.
But her virtual pitching experience was not as bad as she thought it would be, Bartin said.
“I like in-person to see reactions and stuff like that,” she said. “But unfortunately it is just the challenges that we are basically forced to deal with just because of everything going on.”
But she said it was an interesting experience, and she would do it again.
She said MavPitch reminded her of the reality show “Shark Tank” but a lot more encouraging and welcoming to new business ideas.
The funds she received allowed her company to buy a sewing machine, a heat press machine, a vinyl cutting machine and surplus for a marketing budget. The marketing budget expanded their audience reach to Dallas, Honolulu, Los Angeles and New York, she said.
“We truly want to help students succeed, and we want to give them the [resources] to help them succeed,” McGee said.
The chances to receive some amount of funds is extraordinarily high if students can pitch their ideas effectively, he said.
“It’s been somewhat frustrating that so few students have actually participated,” he said. “Because there’s lots of entrepreneurial talent on campus. I see that every day, yet it’s been difficult for us to reach the students.”
He encouraged any students who have a business idea to participate. Students do not have to start their business immediately. The competition can help launch their business in two or five years down the road or whenever they want to, he said.
“The program itself is designed to start with students who just have an idea,” he said. “It’s just an idea, something you think about, but you really haven’t done it.”
In phase two, participants are provided additional resources to do market research, develop prototypes or hire software engineers if it’s an app-based business.
He said participants in phase two will attend a series of seminars, refining their specific business ideas with assigned mentors to prepare them for their final pitch. Hayden Blackburn, TechFW executive director, will lead the seminars as part of EpICMavs’ Deep Dive.
Mentors and the panel of judges consist of UTA alumni from the College of Business and the College of Engineering who are now successful entrepreneurs themselves, he said.
The mentors are there to help participants not only with technical skills but also soft skills, primarily communication skills, McGee said.
Magnusson and McGee, who will both serve as mentors in the competition, said it is important for students to show their passion when pitching their business ideas.
“In the long run, you are going to have to be selling your idea to people,” Magnusson said. “And the way you communicate is very important.”
Alumnus Dennis Hoang completed phase two in August and was awarded $25,000 in both phase one and two. His software company, Patturn, helps retailers to improve their return processing capabilities.
Hoang said he struggled to find the right way to deliver his ideas when first pitching in person. But he practiced in front of friends, family and mentors and watched other people pitch to better prepare himself.
He completed phase one in person and phase two online, but the experience was the same for him, he said. The virtual experience didn’t take anything away for him.
“Even if it was virtual or in person, it was still a great learning opportunity for me,” he said.
He encouraged students to join and said they have a lot more to gain than lose from the competition.
“Realistically, they don’t have anything to lose,” he said. “You’re going in there and you’re winning equity-free money.”
Students can visit uta.engineering/pitch to learn more.
