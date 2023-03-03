Mavericks with Medical Humanities invites students to delve into storytelling with annual symposium

The Mavericks for Medical Humanities organization will be holding their third annual symposium Monday through Wednesday, with different events lined up for each day.
The symposium, titled “Discover Your Story”, is being put together by post-bachelor pre-med student Eman Khan, director of events for the organization. The theme is focused around the power of storytelling in order to empower patients to share their stories, they said. The events will take place over three days, with each one having a different agenda.
The event’s kickoff Monday will be a poetry workshop at 11 a.m. titled “Writing the Body” held by Eli Shupe, assistant professor in the Department of Philosophy and Humanities. She is planning to talk about the different ways people use metaphors to describe how the body feels. The event will offer a hands-on activity where attendees can write their personal descriptions of the human body on a large printed diagram of one, Khan said.
At 2 p.m. Tuesday, the campus will welcome the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center’s organization, the Medical Humanities Interest Group. The group of students will explain how humanities influence their experiences in medical school, Khan said. It will be set up in a panel style, allowing guests to ask questions.
The organization is also planning to have a creative writing exercise, lunch and a mixer on Tuesday. The Department of Philosophy and Humanities will provide an ASL interpreter and live captioning services that day, Khan said.
To wrap things up on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m., Michael McShane, adjunct assistant professor for the Department of Philosophy and Humanities, will give a lecture titled “How Rene Descartes Invented the Modern World and Modern Medicine.” The lecture is made to present the philosophical history of medicine and how it shapes views on it today, Khan said.
Throughout the events, there will be Stimulus: A Medical Humanities Journal submissions displayed from previous years for attendees to view. These are published Medical Humanities journals where students, faculty and people outside of UTA can submit creative pieces, Khan said.
The organization is supported by H-E-B, which is providing an air fryer and a $50 Amazon gift card to be given away as prizes. Attendees are able to enter these giveaways through the provided QR codes on the symposium advertisements.
The events are open to all majors and will be held in Room 239 in the College of Business building. The Mavericks for Medical Humanities program intentionally hosts their events in different areas on campus, Khan said.
“I just really think we need to get out of our bubble and share what Medical Humanities is about to give people hope about the future of healthcare,” they said.
Khan said they hope to see everyone learn the power of storytelling, and how someone can use it as a tool in their own healthcare experience. From this, healthcare professionals are learning how to improve doctor and patient interactions.
“You are the owner of your own story, and only you can tell your story,” they said. “The best we can do as future healthcare professionals is receive it.”
