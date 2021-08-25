A sense of excitement was present as students arrived on campus Wednesday for the first day of classes.
For most students, it marked the first time since the pandemic began that they were learning from professors in-person.
Foram Patel, computer science graduate student, moved to the U.S. from India about a week before classes began, which marked her first time away from home. Patel said she is struggling with homesickness, but frequent video calls with her family help. She said she is an outgoing person, and looks forward to meeting new people from all over.
Patel is one of many students whose classes have been affected by the new classroom density policy that reduces in-person classes to 50% for the first two weeks. All of her classes have been moved online for the first two weeks, she said. After her long journey from India, she said she is jealous of those who can attend classes in-person.
“I’m feeling jealous of them,” Patel said. “Because I want to do those classes in-person, and I came here expecting that.”
Accounting sophomore Isaac Perez said his four classes will be held in-person. Perez prefers learning in the classroom because it allows him to connect with other people. For him, the changes UTA made to its COVID-19 policies was worth it.
“As long as I'm able to go to class and meet people I don't really mind the changes,” Perez said. “As long as it doesn’t change to where we can’t come to class anymore, again.”
Computer engineering junior Laura Santiago said she is eager to resume in-person classes because she can interact with professors better. Santiago said she has enjoyed seeing her classmates outside the confines of a video call, but what she is most excited about is colder weather.
“That’s what I’m looking forward to most this semester,” she said. “Whenever you can walk around campus and it’s not hot.”
Exercise science senior Patrick Hanrahan said he noticed a difference in the traffic at the Maverick Activities Center. Over the summer, Hanrahan would often be alone at the MAC. But now, he has plenty of Mavericks alongside him.
“It feels like our campus is alive again, or like not hibernating, you know?” Hanrahan said. “Kind of like it was for the longest time.”
